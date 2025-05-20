ZimEye
Nyokayemabhunu Case Postponed To May 29 Source: Yebolady Ipapo Sisonke on Facebook:Court Update: Nyokayemabhunu Case Postponed to May 29, 2025The court appearance for Nyokayemabhunu has been postponed to the 29th of May 2025.To all those who support Cde Snake — "Rambai… pic.twitter.com/AI8InSVTin— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 20, 2025
