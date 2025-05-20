Opposition Sounds Alarm As Zanu PF Targets Activist Nyokayemabhunu

By A Correspondent

The future of Nyokayemabhunu, a prominent Zimbabwean activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government, remains uncertain as he battles extradition from South Africa back to Zimbabwe. His case has ignited strong reactions both within Zimbabwe and among the diaspora, with supporters fiercely opposing any move to return him to face possible persecution.

Supporters warn that returning Nyokayemabhunu to Zimbabwe could put him at grave risk. “If he is sent back, he might face harsh imprisonment or worse, given Zimbabwe’s troubling record on dissent,” said a close ally. The fears are rooted in the country’s history, where activists and critics have often suffered violent repression.

As the extradition hearing proceeds, there is a growing campaign urging South African authorities to grant Nyokayemabhunu asylum. “We are urging the South African government to protect him from the oppressive reach of the Zimbabwean regime,” one activist declared.

A key concern is that Nyokayemabhunu holds sensitive information that could expose corruption and factionalism within Zanu-PF, the ruling party. His potential testimony could be damaging to those in power.

An opposition activist based in South Africa warned, “We are leaving no stone unturned. The Zanu-PF regime has deployed lawyers to try and seize this case, and they are fabricating additional charges against Nyokayemabhunu. We must mobilize — Nyokayemabhunu needs our support now more than ever.”

