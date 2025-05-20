PUP Threatens National Demonstrations Over Economic Crisis and Currency Instability

By A Correspondent| The opposition political party, People’s Unity Party (PUP), has warned that the party is preparing for nationwide demonstrations if President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to ignore their calls for the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) to address Zimbabwe’s worsening economic crisis.

Speaking after a weekend executive committee meeting held in Bulawayo, Chamuka said the situation in the country was now unbearable for ordinary citizens, and urgent intervention was needed.

He said his party has been calling for a Government of National Unity, but the ruling party, ZANU-PF, has turned a blind eye.

“We just want a peaceful dialogue to push for a Government of National Unity because the situation in Zimbabwe is no longer normal. People are suffering.

“Prices are going up , and our local currency has lost value countless times. If this government continues to ignore our calls, we will mobilise people across the country and go to the streets,” Chamuka told reporters.

Chamuka also revealed that his party is preparing to take legal action against the Ministry of Finance and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over the ongoing currency instability, which he said has left millions of Zimbabweans in poverty.

“The Ministry of Finance has failed us. They keep changing currencies, from bond notes to RTGS and now ZiG, but nothing has improved. Instead, people are poorer than ever.

“We will go to the courts to demand answers. We also want to challenge President Mnangagwa’s government for failing to act and allowing the economy to collapse while citizens suffer,” said Chamuka.

Zimbabwe has experienced multiple currency changes in recent years. The latest, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), was introduced in 2024 to replace the Zimbabwean dollar, which had lost significant value.

However, despite government claims that ZiG would stabilise the economy, prices of basic goods continue to rise, and public confidence in the local currency remains low.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), annual inflation rose again in 2025, with the cost of living increasing sharply, especially in urban areas.

Many families can no longer afford basic necessities such as mealie meal, cooking oil, and transport.

Alice Phiri, the party’s Administration Officer, echoed Chamuka’s sentiments, saying the planned demonstrations are meant to pressure the government to act in the interest of ordinary people.

“We discussed this issue as a party and agreed that mass action is now the only option. Our members are not happy with how things are being run.

“There is no electricity, no clean water, hospitals have no medicine, and people are hungry. The government must listen to the cries of the people,” said Phiri.

The PUP is not the only political voice calling for urgent economic reforms.

Civil society groups, trade unions, and churches have also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has been releasing statements calling on the government to address workers’ wages, which remain below the poverty line.

The average civil servant reportedly earns less than US\$300 per month, making it difficult to survive in a country where most goods are priced in United States dollars.

Despite the economic hardships, the government insists that the introduction of ZiG will eventually restore stability.

However, analysts argue that without confidence in the leadership, fiscal discipline, and political will to address corruption, Zimbabwe’s economy will remain stuck.

Chamuka said the PUP will announce the dates of the protests soon, and that the party will also engage lawyers to push the legal case forward.

“We are serious. Enough is enough. Zimbabweans have suffered too long. We will take the fight to the streets and to the courts. We are not afraid,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Finance and ZANU-PF spokespersons were unsuccessful at the time of writing.

