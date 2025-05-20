Sanyatwe Mourns Harare Fitness Icon “Monya Mugo”

By Sports Reporter- Thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to Sensei Mugove Muhambi, a beloved martial arts expert and fitness trainer, who was laid to rest at Epworth Cemetery following a tragic road accident that claimed his life over the weekend.

Known in the fitness and wellness community as “Monya Mugo”, Muhambi was celebrated not only for his discipline in martial arts but also for his unifying presence in Zimbabwe’s health and sports circles. The funeral procession, which began at his St Martins home and moved through Seke Road and Chiremba Road, brought traffic to a standstill—a powerful symbol of the deep respect and admiration he inspired.

Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe, now serving as the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, sent a condolence message to Mugo’s family.

In a heartfelt tribute, General Sanyatwe described Muhambi as “a true warrior whose discipline, dedication, and service to the community transcended sport.”

The emotional send-off was attended by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, martial artists, community leaders, and ordinary Zimbabweans who had been touched by Muhambi’s work. His impact as a mentor, motivator, and health advocate resonated far beyond the gym.

Sensei Mugo is survived by his wife and two children. His passing leaves a void in Zimbabwe’s sporting and wellness landscape, but his legacy will live on through the lives he transformed.

