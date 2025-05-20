Shocker : School Head Bashes Student for Late Breakfast Attendance

Dear Editor,

I write this letter deeply disturbed by an incident that recently occurred at Riverton Academy in Masvingo Province, where a learner was allegedly caned by the Headmaster for arriving late to breakfast.

For a school that charges an eye-watering US$6,235 per term, one would expect a learning environment that upholds the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for students’ rights—not corporal punishment reminiscent of a bygone era.

Discipline in schools must never come at the expense of a child’s dignity or safety. There are countless constructive ways to instill time management and responsibility in students without resorting to physical violence. The fact that a senior school official allegedly resorted to beating a student over a meal-time issue raises serious questions about the leadership and values being imparted at this institution.

What message is being sent when a child is punished with violence instead of guided with empathy? And how are parents expected to continue entrusting their children—and their hard-earned money—to a school that appears to condone such actions?

This incident must be thoroughly investigated by education authorities, and if confirmed, appropriate disciplinary action must be taken against those responsible. Our children deserve learning environments built on care, respect, and psychological safety.

Sincerely,

Concerned Observer

