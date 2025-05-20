Top Female Celebrity Mugged, Loses Wheelchair Charger To Thieves

By Showbiz Reporter- Award-winning Afro-fusion singer and socialite Chipo Muchegwa is appealing for the return of her stolen handbag, which contained her wheelchair charger and mobile phone, after she was mugged by unidentified thieves.

Although Muchegwa did not reveal where or when the incident occurred, she took to her social media platforms to express her heartbreak, urging anyone with information to help her recover the essential items.

“Heartbreaking appeal – Chipochashe Muchegwa pleads for the return of her stolen handbag, especially the wheelchair charger,” she wrote in a moving post shared widely by fans and fellow artists.

Born with a disability that necessitates the use of a wheelchair, Muchegwa is celebrated not only for her vocal talent but also for her resilience and advocacy for disability rights in Zimbabwe. Her music career, which spans over a decade, has seen her fuse Afro-jazz, traditional rhythms, and soul, earning her respect in a competitive industry.

She rose to fame with hits like Ndinokudai, Zororo, and Handirwise, which captured audiences with their emotional depth and vibrant instrumentation. Despite facing societal stigma and physical limitations, Muchegwa carved out a niche as one of Zimbabwe’s most inspirational female performer.

Fans and fellow artists have rallied around Muchegwa following the mugging, with many calling for assistance in replacing her charger and ensuring her safety.

“This is heartbreaking. We must protect our artists and especially those living with disabilities,” one fan wrote.

