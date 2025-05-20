Zemura Returns To Action After Lengthy Absence

Sports Correspondent

Jordan Zemura made his much-anticipated comeback on Sunday, stepping onto the field after being sidelined for two months with a calf injury.

The Zimbabwean international came on as a substitute during Udinese’s 2-0 Serie A loss to Juventus.

Zemura replaced Hassane Kamara, who had to leave the game in the 30th minute due to an injury.

Sharing his excitement about returning to competitive play, Zemura posted on social media, “I missed that feeling.”

As the team awaits news on Kamara’s condition, Zemura is expected to be in contention for a starting spot in Udinese’s final league match of the season against Fiorentina at the Bluenergy Stadium.

