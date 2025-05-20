Zimbabwe Is Not Your Tuckshop, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri – In a fiery rebuke directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has lashed out at what he describes as the President’s mishandling of Zimbabwe’s affairs, accusing him of running the country as if it were his own personal tuckshop.

Chamisa’s remarks come in response to recent statements made by Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-declared Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who controversially expressed support for Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda. Tshabangu’s endorsement has drawn widespread criticism, with many within the opposition accusing him of attempting to legitimise ZANU PF’s rule under the guise of opposition leadership.

The former CCC president minced no words in his reaction:

“ED’s games shall not be tolerated anymore! We’re suffering and struggling every day. Zimbabwe is a country, not a personal tuckshop,” Chamisa declared, directly accusing Mnangagwa of personalising state resources and governance.

Chamisa’s comments tap into growing frustration among Zimbabweans over the economic crisis, widespread corruption, and alleged authoritarian tendencies of the ruling ZANU PF party. His metaphor of a “tuckshop” — a small, often informal store — underscores his claim that Mnangagwa is treating the state as a private enterprise for personal gain, rather than as a public institution accountable to its citizens.

Political analysts note that the clash also reveals deeper fractures within the opposition. Tshabangu, who controversially recalled dozens of CCC MPs in 2023, has been accused of being a ZANU PF proxy, further intensifying tensions in the country’s already volatile political landscape.

Chamisa’s latest remarks reaffirm his position as a vocal critic of the current administration and a persistent advocate for change. As the country moves toward 2030, his message is clear:

“Zimbabwe must be led with integrity, vision, and for the benefit of all—not the enrichment of a few.”

With political temperatures rising, all eyes are now on how both ZANU PF and the opposition will navigate this contentious political terrain—and whether Zimbabwe’s future will reflect the will of its people or remain, as Chamisa warns, a tuckshop in the hands of the few.

