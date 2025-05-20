ZRP Ambushes Motorists With Surprise Crackdown

Crime and Courts Reporter– The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has come under fire for ambushing unsuspecting motorists by publishing a list of 290 vehicles allegedly caught violating traffic light regulations through the newly installed Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS) in Harare’s Central Business District.

In a statement issued on 17 May 2025, the ZRP appealed to the owners of the listed vehicles to report to the police within seven days to assist with ongoing investigations. The police insist the initiative is part of broader efforts to enforce traffic laws and restore order on the roads.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has embraced Electronic Traffic Management and is appealing for cooperation from 290 motorists… The motorists or vehicle owners are urged to fully cooperate and assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country,” read the statement, signed by Police Commissioner P. Nyathi.

However, the rollout of the digital surveillance system has triggered a wave of criticism, with many motorists accusing the police of silently implementing the system without adequate public education or signage to warn drivers of its existence.

“It’s a trap,” said one motorist whose vehicle appeared on the list. “We were never informed about the cameras or where they are located. Now they want us to present ourselves to the police like criminals.”

Observers have slammed the ZRP for what they describe as a punitive approach that prioritizes revenue collection over genuine road safety. While the police have hailed the move as a modern solution to urban traffic chaos, critics argue that the authorities failed to run proper public awareness campaigns before activating the monitoring system.

“What we are witnessing is not enforcement but entrapment,” said a transport sector analyst. “Any change in traffic law enforcement, especially one involving new technology, must be accompanied by widespread education and engagement with the public.”

Motorists have also expressed concern over the lack of clear guidelines on how violations are determined and whether drivers will be given access to footage or evidence of the alleged infractions.

Vehicle owners or individuals in possession of the implicated cars have been instructed to report to the ZRP National Traffic offices at Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot), or contact the National Complaints Desk via landline at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

As public frustration mounts, legal experts are warning that the legitimacy of the citations could be challenged in court if the police cannot prove that proper notice and awareness measures were taken prior to enforcement.

