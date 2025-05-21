15,000 Teachers Flee Mnangagwa Government Amid Collapse of Sector

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- At least 15,000 teachers have resigned or taken early retirement, fleeing the collapsing education sector under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration due to poor salaries, deplorable working conditions, and psychological distress, teachers’ unions have revealed.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said the mass exodus reflects a growing crisis that is crippling the country’s education system, particularly in the sciences where critical shortages are now widespread.

“Yes, we have received such cases,” Zhou said. “What is most worrisome is the delay in processing retirement benefitsfor those who formally retire — some even die before accessing their pensions. The sciences — Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Combined Science and ICT — are the most affected.”

Zhou added that while accurate data is hard to obtain, estimates show that Zimbabwe is losing between 15,000 and 20,000 teachers annually due to desertions.

“These statistics are computable,” he explained. “Apart from monthly provincial reports, the Salary Services Bureau provides monthly updates on members whose dues can no longer be deducted after leaving the profession.”

Zhou accused the government of deliberately punishing teachers, saying many have been demoralised by continuous blame and lack of support, despite doing their best under dire conditions.

“There is a general feeling that the government is fixing teachers for a crime best known to the employer. Many are psychologically affected.”

He also slammed the government’s top-down imposition of curricula reforms with little consultation, planning, or provision of teaching materials.

“There is little room for genuine engagement. The government imposes changes without appropriate educational taxonomy, prudence, interoperability, or standardisation — let alone resources for implementation.”

The exodus of educators marks a deepening crisis in Zimbabwe’s public sector, with long-term implications for the country’s human capital and development prospects.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...