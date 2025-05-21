Chinese Sneak Into Protected Chiredzi Mine

Spread the love

Six Chinese Nationals Granted Bail After Trespassing and Erecting Illegal Structures at Protected Chiredzi Mine

Chiredzi – 21 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | Six Chinese nationals who illegally invaded a protected mining site and began constructing buildings without the owners’ consent were yesterday granted US$200 bail each by Chiredzi Magistrate Tendai Mutamba.

The accused — Huang Dongqiang, Liang Xiaoan, Li Anming, Huang Honguei, Chen Qinbo, and Yuan Feng — are jointly charged with local accomplice Nyasha Chauke. They face allegations of unlawfully refusing to vacate Oneiric Mine in Ndali, which is registered under special grant number 7809.

According to court records, the group was arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Chiredzi Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (CID MFFU) following a complaint by the mine owners.

Prosecutors said the Chinese nationals, who reside at Mupinga Business Centre, conspired with Chauke to enter the mine without permission. They began erecting permanent structures on the site despite warnings from the rightful owners.

The mine operators reportedly discovered the developments on April 21, 2025, and formally ordered the group to halt construction on May 7. However, the accused continued with their activities, prompting a police report.

When questioned by law enforcement, the suspects failed to produce any legal documents authorising their presence or construction activities on the site.

All seven accused have been remanded to appear in court again on June 5 as investigations continue. Authorities say more charges may be considered depending on the outcome of the probe.

This case adds to growing tensions around foreign involvement in Zimbabwe’s mining sector, where allegations of illegal extraction, land invasions, and environmental violations have become increasingly common.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...