Fake O-Level Certificates Land Duo in Legal Trouble Over Nursing School Applications

By A Correspondent

Two women from Mutare and Harare are facing legal consequences after allegedly forging Ordinary Level certificates to gain entry into nursing training programs at Parirenyatwa and Chitungwiza hospitals.

The accused are Lisa Chiedza Chivasa (22), from Hobhouse in Mutare, and Tendai Florence Muroiwa from Harare.

Muroiwa has already been convicted and sentenced to one year in prison, wholly suspended on condition of good behavior. She was also ordered to perform 210 hours of community service at Greendale Clinic.

Chivasa appeared before the same magistrate and was granted US$50 bail while awaiting trial.

According to the state, on May 16, 2025, Chivasa misrepresented her academic qualifications while applying to the Parirenyatwa School of Nursing. She submitted a forged certificate claiming to have passed five O’ Level subjects, including a C in Combined Science, a C in Agriculture, and an A in Mathematics.

However, the state alleges that Chivasa actually received an E in Combined Science, a D in Agriculture, and was ungraded in Mathematics.

The forgery was uncovered by human resources manager Macdonald Magavu during a routine verification of credentials. He alerted loss control officers, leading to a police report and Chivasa’s subsequent arrest.

Nomsa Kangara appeared for the state in the matter.

