Flooding Crisis Hits University of Zimbabwe’s NC1 Hostel

Harare – 21 May 2025

By A Correspondent | A dozen University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students have been displaced following a severe flooding incident at the NC1 hostel, sparking outrage over the institution’s deteriorating infrastructure and continued neglect of student welfare.

Footage shared by the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) shows water gushing through corridors and pooling across hostel floors, with some rooms rendered completely uninhabitable. Students can be seen wading through ankle-deep water as they attempt to salvage belongings.

“This is NC1, a UZ hostel which is flooding. The institution has not only failed to pay lecturers but even to provide basic services for students,” ZINASU posted, questioning who would bear the cost of emergency alternative accommodation.

The flooding, whose source remains unconfirmed, is being interpreted as symptomatic of broader governance failures at the institution. Critics say the crisis highlights a chronic neglect of infrastructure maintenance, while the university continues to face allegations of financial mismanagement and poor prioritization of resources.

“This is not just water damage. This is evidence of a system that has completely broken down,” said a student who requested anonymity. “There are no contingency plans, no emergency response, and no accountability.”

The flooding comes amid broader unrest at UZ, where lecturers have repeatedly gone unpaid and student amenities continue to collapse. Parents and guardians are now demanding answers from university authorities on why safety and sanitation standards are being ignored.

The university has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident or the relocation plan for affected students.

Developing Story…

