Great Zimbabwe University Suspends Student Over “Derogatory” WhatsApp Remarks

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has suspended one of its students, Linos Munogweyi, for allegedly posting “threatening and derogatory” remarks against the institution’s management on a WhatsApp group, a move that has sparked debate over academic freedom and freedom of expression.

In a letter dated May 13, 2025, GZU Registrar Dr. S. Gwatidzo informed Munogweyi of the verdict following a disciplinary hearing held on May 2. The Student Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of contravening the university’s code of conduct and the Great Zimbabwe University Act.

“On 15 February 2025, at about 2054 hours, you used a WhatsApp group to unlawfully and intentionally post threatening and derogatory messages against the University Management, inciting other students to take action,” reads part of the letter.

As a result, the university has suspended Munogweyi for two semesters, with immediate effect. The letter further warns that any repeat of the offense will lead to “further and more severe disciplinary action.”

The development has drawn sharp criticism from student activists and opposition figures. Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma condemned the suspension, calling it an attack on students’ rights.

“This is simply unacceptable by GZU,” Chuma said. “We can’t have tertiary institutions suspending students for exercising their freedoms. A university should be a place of sharing new horizons of knowledge, not muzzling of students.”

The university has not publicly detailed the specific contents of Munogweyi’s messages, but sources say the student had expressed dissatisfaction over administrative issues and called for student mobilisation.

Critics argue that GZU’s disciplinary measures are becoming increasingly punitive, stifling dissent and curtailing the democratic space within higher education institutions.

As of now, Munogweyi remains suspended and has acknowledged receipt of the disciplinary verdict. It is unclear whether he intends to appeal the decision.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...