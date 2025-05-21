Illegal Gold Panner Dies After Inhaling Toxic Gas

By A Correspondent

A 22-year-old illegal gold panner, Omega Mazivangeyi, tragically lost his life last Saturday after suffocating in a poorly ventilated mine shaft at Zaina Mine in Penhalonga.

According to Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, Mazivangeyi died after inhaling toxic gas deep inside a 20-meter shaft. “Mazivangeyi breathed in a toxic gas that killed him instantly,” said Chinyoka.

Mazivangeyi, from Nyabadza Village under Chief Mutasa in Honde Valley, had entered the mine in the company of a friend, Gift Mtetwa. The two arrived at the disused mine around 11 a.m. with the intention of illegally panning for gold.

“Mazivangeyi used a rope to descend into the shaft while Mtetwa remained outside. After a while, Mtetwa noticed that Mazivangeyi was not responding and climbed down to check on him,” explained Chinyoka.

However, upon entering the shaft, Mtetwa was quickly overwhelmed by the gas and had to climb out immediately. He then alerted fellow panners who assisted in reporting the incident to Penhalonga Police Station.

A joint operation by the police and Redwing Mine’s rescue team was launched, resulting in the retrieval of Mazivangeyi’s body. Authorities discovered that the shaft had been sealed off using soil and logs, severely restricting airflow.

“This shaft had limited ventilation, which contributed to the accumulation of toxic gases inside,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Authorities have since reiterated the dangers of illegal mining, especially in unregulated and abandoned shafts, warning that such activities continue to claim lives.

The body of the deceased was taken to the local mortuary for a post-mortem.

