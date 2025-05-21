Justice Minister Uses Mozambique Former President’s Name To Refuse To Disclose Debt Figures

Ziyambi Defends Zimbabwe’s Debt Strategy in Parliament, Calls for Written Queries on “Disputable” Stats

Harare – 21 May 2025

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Wednesday defended the government’s handling of Zimbabwe’s national debt, telling Parliament that while statistical claims about the country’s debt levels may be “disputable,” the situation is being actively managed through regional and international mechanisms.

Responding to tough questions from opposition MPs about rising debt concerns, Ziyambi urged lawmakers to submit detailed queries in writing, stating that some figures being circulated require interrogation and verification.

“The question is based on some statistical analysis figures that I may not agree with,” Ziyambi said during the session. “These figures need to be interrogated, and I believe the House deserves the actual data on the debt.”

Ziyambi revealed that Zimbabwe is working through a debt resolution programme championed by former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, in collaboration with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina. The programme aims to bring together creditors and stakeholders for a high-level debt roundtable on May 26 under the AfDB’s auspices.

“We are engaging at the highest level to resolve our debt situation,” said Ziyambi. “What is very important is that we have managed to clear our arrears with the IMF — we don’t owe them anything. The rest of the debt is manageable.”

The Justice Minister emphasized that further clarity will be provided in a formal response if Parliamentarians present their questions in writing, allowing government to table a comprehensive report showing “our debt status in actual percentages.”

Zimbabwe’s public debt remains a sensitive issue, with critics warning it is crowding out social spending and public investment. As of early 2025, Treasury estimates indicated that total public debt had surpassed US$18 billion, including external arrears. The government, however, insists it is pursuing debt clearance and restructuring under a credible roadmap.

More updates are expected following the May 26 debt dialogue involving the African Development Bank and other key partners.- ZimEye

