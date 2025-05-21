Legendary Former ZBC Broadcaster Joseph Madhimba Dies in Namibia

Okahandja, Namibia – 21 May 2025

Joseph Madhimba, a towering figure in Zimbabwe’s media and academic circles, has died in Namibia. He passed away this morning in Okahandja, about 60km north of Windhoek, after a prolonged illness stemming from a stroke suffered in early 2024. He was 70.



Madhimba was one of the most iconic newsreaders in the history of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), having joined the broadcaster shortly after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980. Trained in journalism in Montpelier, France, and with a stint at Agence France-Presse (AFP), Madhimba brought a rare sophistication to Zimbabwean newsrooms during ZBC’s golden era—an era tragically curtailed by political capture.

He rose from sub-editor to lead newsreader under the stewardship of Claude Mararike, then head of news. Madhimba’s deep voice, composure, and commanding presence became synonymous with evening news bulletins, where he worked alongside other luminaries such as Grey Tichatonga, John Gambanga, Busi Chindove, Isidore Gwashure, Robin Shava, Everisto Mwatse, Caleb Thondhlana, Patrick Nyamhunga, Dorcas Munyoro, Praexedes Dzingare, Noreen Welch, Themba Bassopo-Moyo, and the late Alice Chavunduka.

Despite the exceptional talent at ZBC, the broadcaster quickly became a casualty of state control, with ZANU PF transforming it into a crude propaganda vehicle. This political interference not only stifled creativity and professionalism but also ruined the credibility and viability of what could have been a continental media powerhouse. Madhimba’s departure from ZBC mirrored the exodus of talent frustrated by the channel’s politicisation and decline.

After leaving broadcasting, Madhimba relocated to Namibia where he transitioned into academia and finance. He lectured at the Polytechnic of Namibia and built a respected profile in the region’s educational and financial sectors.

He suffered a debilitating stroke in early 2024 which eventually led to heart failure. Madhimba had been in and out of hospital for the past 12 months before his passing.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

Mourners across Zimbabwe and Namibia have begun paying tribute to a man remembered not just for his impeccable delivery on screen, but also for his intellectual depth and quiet defiance in the face of a shrinking media space.- ZimEye

