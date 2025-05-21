Local Government Ministry Launches Historic 50,000 Housing Stands for War Veterans

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean war veterans are set to benefit from a major housing empowerment scheme after the government secured a deal with property development firm Prevail Group to deliver 50,000 fully serviced residential stands across the country.

The initiative, hailed as a significant step in improving the welfare of ex-combatants, comes as part of broader efforts to address housing shortages and uplift the livelihoods of those who fought in the liberation struggle.

Prevail Group, a fast-expanding property developer with operations in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been appointed to spearhead the project. The company’s chairman, Paul Tungwarara, confirmed that preparations were already underway.

*Prevail Group is ready to roll out this project with speed and efficiency. We have the expertise, resources, and international experience to deliver high-quality, serviced stands complete with water, roads, and electricity infrastructure,” Tungwarara said.

The company, which has been growing its footprint across Southern Africa and the Middle East, brings a wealth of experience in large-scale developments, making it a key partner in the government’s push to provide decent housing for war veterans.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, emphasized that the housing scheme was a fulfillment of the government’s pledge to war veterans.

“Our liberation heroes deserve dignity and security. This initiative is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of ensuring that no one is left behind in national development. We are working closely with stakeholders to ensure the success of this project,” Garwe said.

War Veterans Minister Christopher Mavhunga added that the housing program was part of a wider package of support measures for ex-combatants. Over the years, the government has introduced various initiatives, including pension enhancements, agricultural support schemes, and educational assistance for veterans’ children. “We are not just giving land; we are building sustainable communities where war veterans and their families can thrive,” Mavhunga stated.

While the announcement has been met with optimism, some war veterans have called for a transparent and fair allocation process to avoid past controversies in similar schemes. “We appreciate the government’s efforts, but we want a clear and accountable system to ensure deserving veterans benefit,” said a representative from the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association.

With Prevail Group’s track record in large-scale developments and the government’s commitment to fast-tracking the project, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce housing challenges for war veterans while contributing to national housing delivery targets.

As Zimbabwe continues to seek ways to honor its liberation war heroes, this latest scheme stands as one of the most substantial empowerment programs yet, promising not just shelter but lasting economic security for the men and women who fought for the nation’s freedom.

