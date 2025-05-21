Lupane Man Arrested for Brutal Axe and Arson Attack on Elderly Woman Over Witchcraft Allegation

Spread the love

Lupane, Zimbabwe – 20 May 2025

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Sibongiseni Mfanaso Mpofu in connection with a horrifying attempted murder case that has shocked the Lupane community.

According to police reports released today, the suspect allegedly struck 72-year-old Christine Ncube on the head with an axe before dousing her in paraffin and setting her ablaze. The gruesome attack took place on 18 May 2025.

Authorities say Mpofu accused the elderly woman of bewitching him — a claim that has sparked outrage and reignited concerns about the continued violence related to witchcraft allegations in rural Zimbabwe.

Christine Ncube sustained severe burns in the attack but was rescued by fellow villagers. She was initially treated at St Luke’s Hospital before being transferred to Mpilo Hospital for further care.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemned the incident and reminded citizens that such acts of violence are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of belief systems. Investigations are ongoing.

#Notocrime

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...