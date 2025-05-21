Military Stamps Up Request To Retire President Mnangagwa | FULL TEXT

History was struck today 21st May 2025, when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stamped up two official requests to retire President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the grounds of incapacitation and other concerns.

The documents were officially stamped by two arms of the ZDF, the ZNA (army) and the Airforce.

The development is the first time since war veteran Blessed Geza began press conferences calling for a constitutional and legal resolution to the Zimbabwean crisis.

Details of the documentation and the original stamped files are availed by the ZimEye news network.

Call for Intervention by Citizens to the Zimbabwe National Army on State Capture and Presidential Incapacity

We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, implore the Zimbabwe National Army to intervene in the pressing issues of state capture and presidential incapacity. The current administration, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been marred by corruption, nepotism, and regionalism, resulting in widespread suffering and the undermining of the rule of law.

Corruption

President Mnangagwa and his close associates have been involved in numerous corrupt activities, including:

• Corruptly awarding companies formerly owned by the Zimbabwe National Army to Kuda Tagwirei.

• Awarding state tenders to cartels without following procurement procedures.

• Involvement in the “goat project,” involving the transfer of funds to Mnangagwa’s account in the Mpofu and Chimombe court case.

• Forcibly seizing mines from their rightful owners and awarding them to Mnangagwa’s family members and associates.

• Awarding tenders to cartels that charge unreasonable and exorbitant prices, with 100% funding from the Treasury, yet no work has been done. A case in point is Wicknell Chivhayo, who was awarded the Gwanda Solar Project, but to date, nothing has materialised. Over and above that, Chivhayo received millions of dollars even after a court challenge by ZESA.

Failure to Address Bread and Butter Issues

The President has failed to address critical issues affecting ordinary Zimbabweans, including:

• Poor remuneration for civil servants, with salaries below the poverty datum line.

• High unemployment rates, leading to increased crime and drug abuse among the youth.

• Essential services have collapsed due to corruption and mismanagement. Vision 2030 should focus on upgrading and building new infrastructure, not merely maintaining existing structures. Hospitals are in a dire and deplorable state. Our roads have become death traps for our loved ones. Poor water reticulation systems are a public health hazard. Everything is now being termed a “presidential scheme,” raising serious questions about the role of line ministries.

• Natural resources are being diverted for personal gain rather than being channelled through relevant ministries for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Presidential Incapacity

There are growing concerns about the President’s health, specifically vascular dementia, which may impair his ability to perform his duties. According to Section 97 of the Constitution, if the President is incapacitated due to a medical condition, Parliament should investigate with a view to his removal from office. Section 97 clearly outlines the grounds for removal: gross misconduct, wilful violation of the Constitution, and physical or mental incapacity. There is clear evidence that President Mnangagwa has violated the Constitution, which warrants his removal from office.

Attempt to Extend Presidential Term Limit

The 2030 Agenda includes a plan to amend the Constitution to extend the presidential term limit to 2030, in violation of Sections 91(2) and 328(7). This attempt has received mixed reactions, with the majority supporting the 2013 Constitution as it stands. Amending the Constitution requires two separate referendums, a costly process that diverts funds from critical needs such as healthcare. Our road network has become deadly, and water reticulation failures pose serious health risks. We, the citizens, oppose any constitutional amendment designed to benefit Emmerson Mnangagwa and his close associates.

Human Rights Abuses

The current regime stands accused of numerous human rights abuses, including:

• Suppression of Freedom of Speech, Association, and Expression

The regime has deployed the police to deter citizens from peacefully demonstrating, despite constitutional guarantees of these freedoms.

• Arbitrary Arrests and Detention

On March 31, 109 citizens were arrested and only granted bail after one month. Journalist Blessed Mhlanga was also arrested and spent nearly three months in remand prison before being granted bail.

• Compromised Judiciary

Zimbabwe’s judiciary has been captured and compromised, eroding public trust and allowing those in power to act with impunity.

Nepotism, Regionalism, and Tribalism

The President has consistently promoted nepotism and regionalism, appointing relatives and extended family to key positions and prioritising personal and regional interests over national well-being.

We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, urge the Zimbabwe National Army to intervene in these urgent matters to restore the rule of law, accountability, and transparency.

We have appended our signatures as citizens from all 10 provinces on the attached separate page.

