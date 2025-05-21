Opposition Councillor Dies from Injuries After Road Accident

Tinashe Sambiri

A local opposition councillor has passed away from injuries sustained in a recent road traffic accident.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Chivhu confirmed the death on Wednesday, expressing sorrow over the loss of Councillor Amos Reza. He had been receiving treatment in intensive care since the incident.

“Councillor Reza, who represented Ward 10 in Chivhu’s Chikomba district, sadly could not recover from his injuries,” read the statement. “His ward included areas such as Highview, Skyview, Kundis, Kadoma, Masvingo, and Riverside. His determination during his time in hospital was a testament to his strength and commitment to the community.”

