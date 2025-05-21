Prison Guard Up For Cell-Phone Theft

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Police have arrested a prison officer for stealing cellphones from three of his neighbours at Harare Central Prison Camp.

Clive Kahiya confessed to the theft and led to the recovery of some of the stolen phones.

His three neighbours were asleep when he gained entry into their rooms through an unlocked door.

He stole a Samsung A02 phone, which had US$100 in its porch, from Lovemore Chipinda.

The phone was tucked under the pillow.

He stole two cellphones, a Samsung Note 10 and a Samsung Note 25G, from Tawanda Mpofu.

Both Samsung cellphones were on the charger. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police arrested a man for theft. All the stolen cellphones were recovered from the accused person who resides in a separate room to where the complainants stay.

“Total value of cellphones stolen from the trio is US$$890 and US$740 was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza.

H Metro

