Retire Mnangagwa Now, Citizens Tell Zimbabwe’s Military

By A Correspondent

A group of concerned Zimbabwean citizens has made a formal appeal to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, urging them to intervene in what they describe as a national crisis marked by presidential incapacity, widespread corruption, and captured state institutions. The letter, dated 20 May 2025, outlines serious allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and calls for his immediate retirement in the interest of restoring constitutional order and protecting national integrity.

See letter below:

To: The Commander Defence Forces of Zimbabwe National Army

Cc: All Service Chiefs, All General and Senior Officers

From: The Citizens of Zimbabwe

Date: 20 May 2025

RE: Request for Intervention on State Capture and Presidential Incapacity

Dear Commander Defence Forces,

We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, have sent Blessed Geza to speak on our behalf, highlighting the urgent need for your intervention in addressing the rampant state capture and corruption perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his associates.

Despite overwhelming evidence, there has been a glaring lack of investigation or accountability, suggesting a culture of impunity. Our constitution, specifically Section 212, empowers the Army to restore order, protect territorial integrity, peace, the rule of law, and democratic institutions.

We bring to your attention the following pressing concerns:

The President’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities, bleeding state resources for personal gain

The failure to address bread-and-butter issues, such as basic services, which has led to widespread suffering

Allegations of the President’s deteriorating health, specifically vascular dementia, which may incapacitate him from performing his duties

Attempts to extend the President’s term of office to 2030 and create a political dynasty

Captured democratic institutions such as ZACC, Judiciary Services, Human Rights Commissions, and others

We implore you, as the guardians of our nation’s integrity, to intervene before it’s too late. We seek your assistance in restoring the rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting our democratic institutions.

We have faith in the Zimbabwe National Army’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and defending our nation’s interests. We urge you to take swift and decisive action to address these critical issues.

Please note this is just a cover note — a detailed report is attached.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Yours sincerely,

The Citizens of Zimbabwe

