Shadaya’s Retreat Flops

SHADAYA RETREAT FLOP SPARKS BACKLASH: Social Media Claps Back at ‘Alpha Male’ Icon

21 May 2025

By Showbiz Reporter | A men’s retreat headlined by controversial “alpha male” influencer Shadaya Knight flopped spectacularly over the weekend, prompting ridicule across social media — with even DJ Sparks, known for his own polarizing takes, declaring, “The Alpha male community failed their own GOAT.”



Where is the zero option? — WIKINERO CHIVHARO ⚡ (@THUNDER30139448) May 21, 2025

The event, branded as a “Men’s Getaway Trip With Shadaya,” was scheduled for 16-18 May with a US$220 entry fee, promising participants accommodation, quad bikes, zip-lining, and even a “summit” on Mt. Nyangani. But it appears the hype didn’t translate into turnout, with eyewitnesses and social media users suggesting it was either sparsely attended or altogether abandoned.

…..

The Alpha Bubble Bursts

Shadaya, who rose to fame via misogynistic social media commentary targeting single mothers and “modern women,” appears to have miscalculated the strength of his following in real life. As DJ Sparks bluntly put it, “This event flopped beyond recognition.”

Commenters echoed a common sentiment: that Shadaya’s rise was artificially inflated by controversy and algorithmic promotion — not genuine influence or community support. “Social media can elevate idiots to places they do not deserve,” wrote one Facebook user. “You insult a group of people and the next day you are a ceRebrity.”

Another user added: “CarpeDem happened… saka paive pakashata,” referencing a previous controversial influencer whose following also crashed after public backlash.

Women Clap Back

Tanya Sawadye, one of many commenters slamming Shadaya, noted: “That guy only eats because he insults women, especially single mothers… Maybe he should have charged single mothers to come confront him or punch him. He would have made money that way because that’s how he eats.”

When challenged on her assertion that women should be “worshipped” by the likes of Shadaya, she doubled down: “They are his god — they feed him.”

The Lesson?

Ironically, the most striking takeaway is that DJ Sparks — often dismissed for superficial content — is the one asking meaningful questions. ZimEye’s post sums it up: “What’s the lesson here, if DJ Sparks is sparking some sense?”

This event’s failure highlights a broader truth: performative masculinity online does not equal real-world support. Shadaya’s echo chamber may be loud on Twitter, but it’s silent where it counts — in the seats.

As one commenter put it: “Shadaya abooker cage match uko” — a jab at how he’s better off stirring drama than hosting actual leadership retreats.

The Shadaya flop may serve as a watershed moment for Zimbabwean influencer culture. It has exposed the fragility of platforms built on division, misogyny, and rage. As the dust settles, it seems Zimbabwe’s so-called “alpha male” movement may have met its beta moment.- ZimEye

