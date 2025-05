Six Seriously Injured In Honda Fit, Train Collision

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Six people were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a train in Harare early this morning.

The driver of a Honda Fit tried to pass the level crossing at Chiremba Road in front of an approaching train, resulting in the collision at about 0100 hours.

The men were rushed to hospital.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...