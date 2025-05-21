Warriors Clash with Bafana Bafana in 2025 COSAFA Cup

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team has learned its group stage opponents for the upcoming 2025 COSAFA Cup, set to run from June 4 to 15 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Drawn into Group A, the Warriors will face off against regional rivals and tournament hosts South Africa, along with Mauritius and Mozambique.

This year’s edition features fourteen teams divided into four groups, with only the group winners progressing to the semifinals.

