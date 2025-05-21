Warriors Coaching Duo to Miss COSAFA as ZIFA Seeks Interim Replacement

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri/

Sports Correspondent

Warriors head coach Michael Nees and his assistant Takesure Chiragwi will not be available to lead the national team at the upcoming COSAFA tournament.

The duo is set to travel to Morocco with the senior national team, which is scheduled to play two international friendly matches against Niger and Burkina Faso.

With their absence confirmed, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has begun the search for an interim coach to guide the Warriors during the COSAFA competition.

Last year, the team was led at the tournament by Jairos Tapera, who stepped in on a temporary basis. It remains to be seen whether ZIFA will turn to him again or appoint a new face to take charge of the campaign.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...