‘We’re Not a Charity’: SA Hospitals Now Charging Foreigners Set Fees for Public Healthcare

By A Correspondent
Foreign nationals in Gauteng Province, South Africa, must now pay set fees to access public healthcare services, as provincial authorities implement stricter cost-recovery measures.
The move has sparked debate amid growing concerns about access to emergency medical services for non-citizens.
A recent case involved a Zimbabwean national who was billed R5,000 (about US$278) after receiving emergency care at a public hospital in the province — a clear example of the province’s new billing policy in action.
“These tariffs are necessary. We’re not a charity organisation — we have to ensure our facilities are sustainable,” said a senior official from the Gauteng Department of Health, who confirmed the new fee structure.
The department outlined the following standard charges for foreign nationals:
Outpatient/Emergency Visit: R5,000 (US$278)
Cardiology Services: R125,000 (US$6,965)
Cancer-related Conditions: R120,000 (US$6,686)
Medical Cases: R50,000 (US$2,786)
Routine Surgical Cases: R50,000 (US$2,786)
All Maternity Cases: R15,000 (US$835)
The Gauteng authorities argue the policy is aimed at managing the financial strain on its health system and ensuring public facilities can recover costs for services rendered to non-residents.
However, critics warn that the high fees could prevent vulnerable individuals from seeking life-saving care. “This policy could deter people from coming forward in emergencies — it’s a dangerous precedent,” said one health rights advocate who asked to remain anonymous.
As the debate continues, human rights groups are calling for a balance between cost recovery and the right to health for all people, regardless of nationality.