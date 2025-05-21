Will Ndaitwah Reprimand Mnangagwa Over Gross Violation of Human Rights?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

As Namibia’s newly inaugurated President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah begins her diplomatic engagement with Zimbabwe, her visit has stirred questions over whether she will confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his government’s alleged human rights abuses.

While the official agenda of President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s visit to Harare focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional cooperation, critics and human rights activists are urging her to use the opportunity to speak out against the repression of dissent, abductions of opposition members, and continued clampdowns on civic space in Zimbabwe.

Political analyst Jeffryson Chitando expressed hope that the Namibian leader will not shy away from addressing the issue. “We hope Ndaitwah will reprimand Mnangagwa over gross violation of human rights. As a respected figure in the region and a woman with a strong liberation background, her voice carries weight,” Chitando said.

The visit, part of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s familiarisation tour of SADC member states, comes amid increasing scrutiny of Zimbabwe’s human rights record, especially after the controversial 2023 general elections and rising reports of politically motivated arrests.

Although her itinerary includes discussions on trade, agriculture, energy, and education, civil society groups argue that silence on human rights violations would be a missed opportunity for the Namibian president to assert a moral and democratic stance.

“It’s time regional leaders stop treating human rights as a side issue,” said one Harare-based activist. “True regional solidarity must include standing up for the oppressed.”

Whether President Nandi-Ndaitwah will use her diplomatic platform to address these concerns remains to be seen—but expectations are high among those hoping for a shift in SADC’s often-muted response to governance issues within member states.

