ZANU PF Dangles US$15,000 to Tighten Grip on Rural Mwenezi

By A Correspondent

In a strategic move widely seen as an effort to consolidate political dominance in rural Zimbabwe, the ruling ZANU PF party has pledged nearly US$15,000 to fund income-generating projects in Mwenezi East’s Ward 15—just months after a series of similar rollouts in other rural constituencies.

The funding, announced by Mwenezi East legislator Honourable Sheilla Chikomo during a community gathering in the Turf area on Monday, will support poultry, fish, and goat farming initiatives. While officially framed as empowerment, the timing and focus of the financial injection have sparked debate over whether the ruling party is leveraging development funds to cement loyalty ahead of future elections.

“This is an ongoing programme. We want our people to be empowered and to stop relying on handouts,” Chikomo said. “As the President always says, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, we are fulfilling our promises to the electorate.”

The pledge is targeted at beneficiaries aligned with all wings of the party, a detail that critics argue exposes a deeper political agenda disguised as economic support. In a region long regarded as a ZANU PF stronghold, the latest cash injection may serve more as a campaign tool than a development intervention, analysts suggest.

Despite the controversy, residents expressed cautious optimism about the projects, which they hope will bring lasting change to the remote community’s economy. Whether the initiative delivers on that promise—or merely serves as another means of political entrenchment—remains to be seen.

