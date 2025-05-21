Zanu PF MP Uses Political Muscle To Construct Service Station At Undesignated Point

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF MP for Mberengwa Central, Tinashe Shumba, is at the centre of controversy after the rapid construction of a fuel service station near Mucheke River in Masvingo, raising concerns about political influence and regulatory shortcuts.

The GTS-branded station, believed to stand for “Goga Tinashe Shumba” — a combination of the MP’s nickname and initials — was completed and operational within five weeks.

Located in the proposed site for Masvingo’s new Central Business District and smart city, it is currently the only structure in the undeveloped zone.

Shumba, who has a background in gold mining and was once a security guard, denied ownership of the station. “I’m merely a contractor at the site,” he told The Masvingo Mirror, distancing himself from direct links to GTS despite evidence from Chronicle identifying him as the proprietor of multiple GTS stations in Mberengwa and Kwekwe.

The project initially faced resistance from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), which halted construction in February for non-compliance.

“The new GTS service station was ordered to stop construction work on 11 February 2025 because it did not yet have an EMA certificate of development,” said an official at EMA Masvingo.

However, the ban was lifted within days, and by May 12, the station was already serving customers.

Critics argue the speed and approval process reflect preferential treatment. “If it were any ordinary citizen, they’d still be battling with paperwork. This is what unchecked political power looks like,” said a local resident who declined to be named.

Shumba is no stranger to controversy. In 2024, the Deputy Judge President, Justice Garainesu Mawadze, issued a court order barring him and Kubatana Mining Syndicate from evicting villagers in Mberengwa in pursuit of gold mining. Villagers accused him of using armed men to intimidate them and boasting that no authority could stop him.

According to Chronicle, Shumba rose from humble beginnings to become a symbol of government empowerment, leveraging gold mining ventures to build a growing business empire that now includes fuel retail.

Whether the GTS service station is a mark of entrepreneurial success or a case of political privilege remains a divisive question in Masvingo — but for now, the pumps are running.

