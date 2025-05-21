Zivhu Claims Geza Was Used as Bait to Provoke Mnangagwa on 2030 Agenda

Former legislator and outspoken political commentator Killer Zivhu has weighed in on the unfolding drama surrounding war veteran Blessed Geza, claiming the embattled figure was used as a sacrificial pawn by his associates to test President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s response to opposition against the controversial 2030 term extension agenda.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Zivhu stated, “This comrade was used by his friends to test ED’s reaction regarding 2030. They exploited him, knowing they lacked the power to remove ED. Now, they’re enjoying life with their families while the comrade is in hiding.”

Zivhu’s comments come amid reports that Geza has gone into hiding after issuing a fiery public address accusing Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of betraying the liberation struggle and enabling state capture. The speech sparked national attention, particularly as it invoked military imagery and constitutional arguments about leadership failure.

In a further jab, Zivhu warned the public against following leaders “who are clueless,” bluntly stating in Shona, “Geza waperara uyu” (Geza is finished). His post was accompanied by an image calling for Geza’s arrest on charges of treason and inciting a coup.



Zivhu’s X post

Zivhu’s assertion implies that internal actors within or around ZANU PF may be testing the waters for dissent, but using less influential figures like Geza to gauge the consequences—while distancing themselves from any backlash.

Meanwhile, legal and political observers have pointed out that calls for arresting Geza over his statement could be unconstitutional and violate his right to free expression, particularly where it concerns public interest on presidential fitness and constitutional governance.

The controversy also reflects deeper tensions within the ruling elite about Mnangagwa’s alleged ambitions to extend his term beyond constitutional limits, a move that has attracted both domestic and international scrutiny.

As of now, Blessed Geza’s whereabouts remain unknown, and no formal legal proceedings have been announced. However, the calls for his arrest, amplified by state-linked social media accounts, suggest that the state may be building a narrative to isolate or criminalize dissenters ahead of a possible constitutional showdown.

