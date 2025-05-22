Alice Mpofu-Coles Elected Mayor of Reading for 2025/26

Reading, United Kingdom – 22 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Councillor Alice Mpofu-Coles has been officially elected as the Mayor of Reading for the 2025/26 term, marking a historic moment for the Berkshire town. The announcement was made earlier today by the Office of the Mayor of Reading, accompanied by a photo of the new Mayor alongside her Deputy, Councillor Paul Gittings.

Councillor Mpofu-Coles, a respected community leader and humanitarian, takes over the ceremonial reins of the town, becoming one of the few Black women to hold the prestigious civic role in Reading’s history. Known for her advocacy on issues such as refugee support, social justice, and integration, Mpofu-Coles brings a wealth of experience and dedication to public service.

Her appointment comes at a time when the town continues to expand its focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and community cohesion.

Councillor Paul Gittings, a seasoned member of the council with decades of service in local government, has been elected Deputy Mayor. Gittings has long been active in environmental and social policy areas, and is expected to support the Mayor’s agenda with his deep institutional knowledge.

Community leaders and residents have hailed the election as a progressive step forward. Formal inauguration activities are scheduled for later this month, with civic events planned throughout the year under the new mayoral leadership.- ZimEye

