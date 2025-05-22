Callous Woman Poisons Own Daughter( 7 Months ) With Pesticide

By A Correspondent

GWERU – A 21-year-old woman, Felistas Mpofu, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Gweru Circuit High Court for the cold-blooded poisoning of her seven-month-old daughter with a pesticide.

According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Mpofu committed the offence in 2022 when she was 19 years old. She had travelled from Mberengwa to Mandava, carrying her baby girl.

In a shocking revelation, Mpofu admitted to mixing pesticide into milk and feeding it to her infant daughter. The baby reportedly began crying uncontrollably, prompting concerned individuals to take her to Zvishavane General Hospital. Despite medical efforts, the child tragically passed away.

A post-mortem later confirmed that the baby had ingested a toxic substance, leading to her death. The case took a decisive turn when a Good Samaritan, who had temporarily taken Mpofu in, found a baby feeding bottle emitting a strong chemical odour among her belongings. This discovery led to further investigations and ultimately, Mpofu’s arrest and prosecution.

In court, Mpofu expressed regret but admitted to the crime, saying she felt overwhelmed by the responsibility of motherhood. “I killed my child because I felt I could not take care of her properly,” she told the court.

The judge, in delivering the sentence, noted the gravity of the offence but also considered Mpofu’s age and circumstances at the time of the crime. However, he emphasized the sanctity of human life and the need for deterrence.

Mpofu will serve seven years in prison for the crime that has shocked the nation and reignited conversations around mental health, poverty, and support systems for young mothers.

