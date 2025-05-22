Chivayo Ruins Barwe Reputation With Dirty Cash, Car

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF-linked businessman and controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has sparked outrage and debate after gifting veteran Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist Reuben Barwe a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series — along with US$100,000 in cash “pocket money.”

While some have viewed the gesture as a grand tribute to Barwe’s decades of loyal service, others see it as a scandalous blow to journalistic integrity, particularly for a public broadcaster that is supposed to be impartial.

Social media erupted soon after the announcement, with critics questioning Barwe’s ethics. One notable reaction came from Farai Motsi via WhatsApp, who did not mince his words: “Chivayo atowetera mukurumbira waReuben Barwe (Chivayo has urinated on Barwe’s reputation). Kutora mota yechiganda iwe uri mutori wenhau hazviko, Barwe you have soiled your image.”

Motsi’s comments reflect growing discomfort among media observers and members of the public over what is seen as an increasingly blurred line between journalism and political patronage in Zimbabwe. Accepting such a lavish personal gift from a politically exposed businessman, they argue, compromises Barwe’s credibility as a journalist who should be objective and independent.

Chivayo, however, was effusive in his praise of Barwe, detailing his admiration in a lengthy and emotionally charged Facebook post:

“Rrrrrrrrrueben Barweeeee , ZBC News… Harare!”…For over three decades, this has been a SIGNATURE sign-off by one of the most DECORATED veteran journalist and DISTINGUISHED news reporter that Zimbabwe has ever had,” Chivayo wrote.

He went on to recall watching Barwe as a child in 1987 on a black and white television, admiring his charisma and consistency in delivering the main evening news. He praised Barwe for his patriotism and unwavering loyalty to the national cause:

“You have kept the Nation INFORMED and INSPIRED for a better tomorrow… From the days of the late President Mugabe to the Second Republic under President E.D. Mnangagwa, you have remained LOYAL, diligent and DEDICATED to your craft.”

In what he termed a token of appreciation, Chivayo instructed Barwe to collect the luxury vehicle from Farai at Faramatsi Motors and pick up the US$100,000 from his lawyer, Mr. Sikhumbuzo Mpofu, of Munangati & Associates.

“SO THERE YOU HAVE IT…Keep raising ZIMBABWE’S flag high and keep reminding the WORLD through your gift that there is no better Zimbabwe than what we have, what we call HOME,” Chivayo concluded.

But many Zimbabweans are not celebrating. Critics argue that such a gift undermines the principles of journalistic neutrality and raises questions about ZBC’s editorial independence. For a public broadcaster funded by taxpayers, Barwe’s acceptance of Chivayo’s gift could be interpreted as aligning with political and business elites, rather than maintaining objectivity in the public interest.

As the story continues to spark debate, one thing is clear — Barwe’s legacy, once considered untouchable, is now being hotly contested.

