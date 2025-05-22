Citizens Take On ZANU PF in Gutu East By-election

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A political showdown is set to unfold in Zimbabwe’s Gutu East Constituency as citizens aligned with opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa gear up to challenge the ruling ZANU PF in the upcoming by-election slated for June 14.

The by-election, triggered by a vacancy in the parliamentary seat, has attracted three contenders: Zvarevashe Masvingise of ZANU PF, Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and independent candidate Gift Gonese.

Opposition supporters say the by-election presents an opportunity to send a strong message to the ruling party, citing years of corruption and misgovernance.

In a statement issued Wednesday, former Masvingo Central MP Jeffryson Chitando said the people of Gutu East were ready to reject ZANU PF at the ballot box:

“We will send a clear message to Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF. People are tired of corruption and looting.”

Independent candidate Gift Gonese, who has gained support from citizens in the constituency, also expressed confidence about the contest:

“Yes, I am ready for the by-election, and I know citizens are behind me.”

With the campaign heating up and public discontent growing, the June 14 by-election is shaping up to be a crucial test of political will and grassroots sentiment in Masvingo Province.

Observers note that voter turnout and the transparency of the electoral process will be pivotal in determining the outcome—and could point to broader shifts in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...