Croco Motors Boss Implicated In Serious Fraud

By Crime and Courts Reporter– Croco Motors owner Moses Tonderai Chingwena and his sons have been implicated in a serious fraud case involving the alleged unlawful takeover of Karoi Properties, a company reportedly owned by the late businessman Brian James Rhodes.

The allegations were made by Elizabeth Parerenyatwa, a Harare woman who claims to be the executor of Rhodes’ estate. Parerenyatwa made the disclosure while testifying in a separate case in which she accuses two Harare men of providing false information to a public official.

She told the court that Chingwena and his sons unlawfully imposed themselves as directors of Karoi Properties and are currently benefiting from the late Rhodes’ estate without any legal authority.

“Chingwena and his sons are criminals who should be arrested for their actions,” Parerenyatwa told the court during her testimony.

The matter has been postponed to May 27, when Parerenyatwa is expected to be cross-examined by the defence.

