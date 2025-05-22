Division One Club Calls For Match Postponement Due To Financial Meltdown

By Sports Correspondent

Mvuma – Zimbabwe Division One outfit Dinson Mvuma FC has appealed to league authorities to postpone its upcoming fixture against Midlands State University (MSU) FC, citing a severe financial crisis that has crippled the club’s operations.

In a formal letter dated May 19, 2025, addressed to football authorities, club Secretary General Mr. D. Virima laid bare the challenges facing the team, blaming the turmoil on the failure by their main sponsor, Dinson Iron and Steel Company, to release funds since the start of the season.

“Our club Dinson Mvuma FC has since the season started been going through a difficult financial strain due to the fact that our sponsor Dinson Iron Steel Company has not availed funds to run the team from the first game to date,” wrote Virima.

The club, which hails from Mushenjere Village in Manhize, requested the postponement of its scheduled fixture against MSU FC on Saturday, May 24, 2025, and potentially its next home game as well.

“This will allow us time to engage the company as well as find other sources to run the team,” Virima stated, revealing that the team has failed to adequately pay match officials for the past two home games.

The situation has now reached a tipping point, with players deserting camp due to the lack of support and payment.

“Consequently our players have all left camp and we are unable to raise a team for this weekend’s fixture,” he confirmed.

The club acknowledged the disruption such a request may cause but emphasized that the decision was necessary to preserve the team’s future in the league.

“We are fully aware of the huge inconveniences our request will cause but we think this will allow us time to restrategise and be able to run the team through the season,” said Virima.

Dinson Mvuma FC, nicknamed The Steel Boys, was established in 2023 and had entered the 2025 season with high hopes. However, the unexpected financial blackout has thrown their campaign into jeopardy.

As the club awaits a response from league administrators, it remains unclear whether the fixture against MSU FC will go ahead as scheduled. Football fans in the region now watch with concern as one of the area’s promising teams fights for survival.

