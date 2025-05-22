Fresh Controversy Erupts Over Sensei Mugo’s Death

By Sports Reporter –Fresh controversy has emerged following the death of renowned karateka and fitness trainer, Sensei Mugove “Monya Mugo” Muhambi, after a local church’s promotional flyer was condemned for perceived insensitivity.

Prophet Michael Williams, leader of The Light of the World Church of All Nations, was forced to cancel an all-night prayer vigil scheduled for this weekend after residents in Epworth objected to the event’s theme, accusing the church of mocking the late martial artist.

The church’s flyer, which surfaced this week, promoted the vigil under the provocative theme: “OPERATION MAMONYA NGAAFE”, loosely translated as “Operation: The Bouncers Must Die.”

The backlash was immediate, with many interpreting the slogan as a direct reference to Sensei Mugo and fellow bodybuilder Naison Masaka—both of whom passed away within days of each other. Sensei Mugo died in a car crash in Harare, sending shockwaves through the fitness and martial arts community.

Social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp groups comprising his friends and fans, were flooded with outrage. Many condemned the church for what they viewed as a callous and poorly timed message. Some even called for Prophet Williams to be held accountable.

Ironically, Williams is a neighbour of the Muhambi family. In an audio statement obtained by H-Metro, he defended the flyer, saying it was grossly misunderstood.

“Yes, I am a neighbour to the Muhambis and I considered the late Mugove as my brother,” Williams said.

“The poster was designed and circulated on May 3, weeks before his tragic passing. Out of respect, we have since cancelled the event. The theme was spiritual in nature—it had nothing to do with Mugove personally. It was never intended to cause harm or offence.”

Despite the cancellation, the flyer has stirred deep emotions in Epworth and within Zimbabwe’s fitness and martial arts circles. Critics say the theme—regardless of when it was conceived—shows a lack of awareness and empathy.

Sensei Mugo was laid to rest on Monday at the Epworth Cemetery, with thousands in attendance—a testament to his impact and popularity. Among the mourners was Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe, who described him as “a true warrior whose discipline, dedication, and service to the community transcended sport.” Several senior government officials also attended the funeral.

Some members of the public have also questioned why Sensei Mugo was not buried at what they consider more “prestigious” cemeteries like Zororo or Glen Forest. However, sources close to the family revealed that the decision to bury him in Epworth was both sentimental and practical. Born and raised in the area before relocating to St Martins, Mugo maintained strong family ties in Epworth. His older brother Elson—a former boxer, fitness trainer, and councillor—is also buried there.

As the controversy begins to subside, community leaders have called for mutual respect in moments of grief and faith, cautioning against divisive language and sensationalism that risks deepening wounds.

