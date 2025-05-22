Geza Revolution: Nation Holds Breath as Military Receives Petition Calling For Mnangagwa’s Retirement

By A Correspondent

A petition authored by a group of concerned citizens, calling for the immediate retirement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was successfully delivered to the military on Wednesday, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

The group acts in solidarity with war veteran Blessed Geza, who has publicly called for President Mnangagwa to step down due to alleged incapacitation.

Below is the petition:

To: The Commander, Zimbabwe Defence Forces

Cc: All Service Chiefs, Generals, and Senior Officers

From: The Citizens of Zimbabwe

Date: 20 May 2025

Subject: Request for Intervention Regarding State Capture and Presidential Incapacity

Dear Commander,

We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, have delegated Blessed Geza to represent our collective voice and highlight the urgent need for your intervention in the face of widespread state capture and corruption allegedly orchestrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his associates.

Despite substantial evidence, there has been a lack of meaningful investigation or accountability, fostering a culture of impunity. According to Section 212 of our Constitution, the Defence Forces are mandated to preserve peace, protect territorial integrity, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard democratic institutions.

We bring to your attention the following critical concerns:

Allegations of the President’s involvement in corrupt activities, resulting in the looting of state resources.

Failure to address basic socio-economic issues, leading to widespread public suffering.

Reports of the President’s deteriorating health, particularly vascular dementia, which may impair his ability to govern.

Attempts to extend the presidential term to 2030 and establish a political dynasty.

Capture of key democratic institutions, including ZACC, the judiciary, and the Human Rights Commission.

We respectfully urge you, as custodians of national integrity, to act before the situation deteriorates further. We request your intervention to uphold the Constitution, restore the rule of law, ensure accountability, and protect our democratic framework.

We trust in the Zimbabwe National Army’s dedication to defending our nation’s interests and constitutional values. We therefore call upon you to take decisive and timely action in response to these urgent matters.

Please note: This letter serves as a cover note. A detailed report is attached.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

The Citizens of Zimbabwe

