Horror as Lorry Collides with Train in Kadoma, Leaving Trail of Destruction

Kadoma – 22 May 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | A terrifying collision between a haulage truck and a freight train occurred near Kadoma early Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves across the region and raising renewed concerns about railway crossing safety in Zimbabwe.

The crash, which happened at an unmanned rail crossing, left the lorry completely wrecked, with debris scattered across the tracks. Eyewitnesses who arrived shortly after the impact described a harrowing scene of mangled metal and chaos.

“There was a loud bang that shook the ground,” said one witness. “By the time we rushed to the scene, the truck was split open. It’s a miracle anyone made it out alive.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties, but emergency services, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) officials, swiftly attended the scene.

According to initial assessments by NRZ engineers, the collision severely damaged the rail line, disrupting freight operations between Harare and Bulawayo. Recovery operations were still ongoing late into the afternoon.

NRZ confirmed in a statement that investigations are underway to determine whether the truck driver ignored rail safety regulations or if visibility was compromised. The crossing, locals say, has long been a hazard due to lack of boom gates and warning signals.

”…the driver and his passenger jumped off the truck and left it to ram into the last two wagons of the passing train.

The two men were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged,” NRZ said in their statement.

No official fatality figures have been released, and police have urged the public to stay clear of the site to allow for recovery work.

This story is developing.

Source: National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)

