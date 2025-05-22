Journalist Appeals for Urgent Medical Assistance

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe Newspapers Television Network (ZTN) journalist Carol Tsitsi Marufu (37) is urgently appealing for financial assistance to undergo a life-saving surgical operation.

Carol has been battling a chronic neurological disorder since the age of five, a condition that affects the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system. Her health has deteriorated significantly in recent months, leaving her with severe complications including bleeding issues, impaired vision, speech difficulties, and mental and reading challenges.

“I need about US$6,000 to undergo an urgent operation at Baines Clinic. I am appealing to anyone who can help me to contact me so that I can be treated. I am desperate and I need urgent assistance,” she said.

Well-wishers who would like to support her can contact her directly on 0772 845 714.

Carol’s situation is critical, and your support could make the difference between life and death. Let’s come together to help one of our own in her time of need.

