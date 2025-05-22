Lazy Government Bureaucrats Eye War Veterans’ Housing Tender

By A Correspondent

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is once again under fire for alleged duplicity, as top government officials and politically connected elites are poised to hijack a lucrative housing development project meant to benefit war veterans.

This follows the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding involving the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, and a little-known private entity, Prevail Group of Companies.

The agreement, marketed as the “Presidential Stands for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Programme,” promises residential stands to at least 50,000 war veterans—but critics say the deal reeks of cronyism and deception.

Behind the patriotic rhetoric lies a well-worn pattern: Mnangagwa’s government pledges empowerment for liberation war fighters, only for politically connected “fatcats” to swoop in and claim the spoils.

“This is yet another case of war veterans being used as campaign bait,” said a senior official from a veterans’ association who spoke on condition of anonymity. “These tenders are never transparent. They’re handed out to companies owned by friends of the powerful, while actual war veterans continue to live in poverty.”

Prevail Group of Companies, the beneficiary of the development contract, has raised eyebrows for its sudden involvement in such a high-stakes national project. No public tender process was announced, and little is known about the company’s track record. This has fueled suspicions that the project is more about enriching elites than honoring veterans.

President Mnangagwa has long touted his regime’s commitment to improving the lives of liberation fighters. “The Second Republic is concerned about the welfare of veterans,” he claimed through Minister Monica Mavhunga. However, past initiatives, including the so-called Presidential War Veterans Borehole Programme and the Housing Scheme, have failed to reach many intended recipients—often marred by corruption, lack of follow-through, and political favoritism.

“Section 23 of the Constitution mandates support for war veterans,” said Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe. “This agreement honors that.” But legal experts argue that meaningful constitutional support cannot exist without transparency, accountability, and fair access to opportunities.

Dr. Paul Tungwarara, chairperson of Prevail Group, said, “We are happy to be part of this initiative,” but failed to provide details on how the company was selected or how it intends to execute the project.

As construction looms, disillusionment among war veterans grows. Many fear that, like previous schemes, this will be a smokescreen for looting.

“This is classic Mnangagwa,” said a retired freedom fighter in Highfield. “Make a loud announcement, shake hands for the cameras, then disappear while your friends eat. We fought for land, not lies.”

In the face of growing economic hardship and broken promises, war veterans—once a core pillar of ZANU-PF’s support base—are increasingly questioning the sincerity of a government that continues to speak their language while betraying their cause.

