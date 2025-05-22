Mbeu In An Embarrassing Hit-and-Run Storm

By A Showbiz Reporter-Afro-fusion sensation Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, has landed in hot water after a warrant of arrest was issued against him, four months after he was involved in a New Year’s Day car crash in Harare.

The “Mavanga” hitmaker, who was driving a Toyota Aqua at the time of the accident, is accused of negligent driving and failing to take responsibility for damages caused to another motorist, Patikayi Murisa, whose Peugeot 407 was hit at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road.

What has shocked many is not just the incident itself, but Mbeu’s conduct in the aftermath, which has left fans and observers questioning his integrity as a public figure.

“It has been five months of hell for me because Mbeu has not been picking up my calls after he caused the accident on January 1,” Murisa told H-Metro.

“I didn’t know him personally, but as a celebrity, I expected him to cooperate in resolving the matter. Instead, he vanished.”

Murisa said efforts to resolve the matter amicably hit a brick wall as Mbeu allegedly ignored calls, refused to communicate, and even referred Murisa to his wife, Faith Mashami — who later claimed she was no longer with the musician.

Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations shared with this publication confirm that Mashami eventually told Murisa to reach out to Mbeu directly, stating:

“We are no longer staying together.”

Murisa, who had initially hoped to avoid legal action, said he was left with no choice but to approach the police, leading to the issuance of the warrant of arrest.

“They had agreed to fix my car, which is still parked at home. I didn’t want it to end this way, but he gave me no option,” Murisa added.

Ironically, it was only after the warrant was issued that Mbeu resurfaced, reportedly pleading for a meeting with Murisa at Highlands Police Station.

Contacted for comment, Mbeu admitted the delay but maintained he is now cooperating.

“I know the guy, I’m meeting him on Thursday. We are actually talking,” he said.

In a now-controversial post on social media, Mbeu reflected on surviving the accident, writing:

“On the 1st of January 2025, just a day before my second born’s birthday, I got into a horrible accident and almost lost my life… I owe God my life. I will rise again and even stronger! Mbeu ndini!”

However, critics argue that while he had time to post about the crash online, he failed to do the honourable thing and make amends with the man whose vehicle and life were upended.

In a country where celebrities are expected to be role models, Mbeu’s silence, deflection, and delay raise uncomfortable questions about the social responsibility of public figures.

