Online Gambling Increases Due to Deepening Economic Crisis in Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent

The Lotteries and Gaming Board has raised alarm over the rapid increase in illegal online gambling activities in Zimbabwe, linking the trend to the country’s worsening economic crisis and a lack of proper regulatory tools.

Presenting a report to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs, the board acknowledged the widespread growth of unauthorized online betting platforms.

A government source stated, “The report attributed the rise in illegal online gambling to technological advancements, increased accessibility, and the borderless nature of online activities, which pose regulatory enforcement challenges.”

The report also pointed to internal limitations, including staffing shortages, that hinder efforts to shut down illegal gambling operations. “The board also cited inadequate personnel as a hindrance to closing illegal gambling shops sprouting across the country,” the source added.

It further noted a notable increase in both foreign and local investment in the gambling sector in recent years, sparking concerns about the rising concentration of gambling outlets. In response, the board has implemented measures to manage gambling density, including limiting the number of licensed outlets and introducing more rigorous vetting processes for applicants.

The report additionally warned of the potential for gambling platforms to be exploited for illicit financial activities. This has led the board to adopt stricter monitoring and regulatory measures aimed at curbing financial crimes within the industry.

