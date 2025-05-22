Panic Hits Chinhoyi Over “Stray Lion” Caught On CCTV

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | National Parks And Wildlife

@FarawoTinashe dismisses reports that have shut down school learning in Chinhoyi over an alleged stray lion spotted on a CCTV camera. (picture enclosed).

A viral audio circulated early morning 22 May with a male voice saying, “ Hello guys there is a lion that has been found in our neighbourhood right now. I am standing at Bhebhe’s home. If you have children they must stay indoors. There is a line that has been spotted right now there are National Parks here now.

“It was not caught, stay in home.”

But Mr Farawo tells ZimEye there is lion at all. He tells the news network in a brief interview as follows-

“There’s no need for people to cause unnecessary panic in the community by spreading fake news because our reaction team went to the ground and there was nothing.

National Parks And Wildlife @FarawoTinashe dismisses reports that have shut down school learning in Chinhoyi over an alleged stray lion spotted on a CCTV camera. (picture enclosed).



A viral audio circulated early morning 22 May with a male voice saying, “ Hello guys there is a… pic.twitter.com/FDFgqBQJdy — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 22, 2025

“What I am telling you is a formal report that when I receive such distress calls, we go on the ground and do assessments. We have gone on the ground to do assessments and there is nothing like that according to our assessment from our reaction team.

Question- but there are lions, are there not, in the caves?

Answer: “We have an enclosure and those lions are domesticated and they do not live in the wild; “

Question- And there’s no lion that has leaked?

Answer: “No, no, no. There is no need to count. There are only two lions there.” – ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...