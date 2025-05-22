Sean Mnangagwa’s Business Partner, Vitalis Zvinavashe Jr, Killed in Tragic Car Accident

BREAKING NEWS

Harare – 21 May 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Vitalis Zvinavashe Jr, a close associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Sean Mnangagwa, has tragically died following a car accident that occurred on Sunday, sources confirmed on Monday.

Zvinavashe Jr, affectionately known as “Vita” among his peers, passed away early Monday morning from injuries sustained in the accident. Social media tributes flooded timelines as friends, colleagues, and family members mourned his untimely death. The accident has shaken the Mazowe Central community, with reports indicating it occurred during the weekend and involved individuals connected to local soccer events.

Vitalis Zvinavashe Junior

Zvinavashe Jr was not only known for his charisma and influence among Zimbabwe’s young business elites, but also for his strong personal and business ties to Sean Mnangagwa. The two were involved in undisclosed ventures believed to straddle real estate and logistics, with sources describing Zvinavashe as “one of Sean’s most trusted allies.”

He was also the son of the late General Vitalis Zvinavashe, the former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, who was one of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s closest and most loyal confidants during the early years of independent Zimbabwe.

Tributes online from figures like Last Matinyarare and others close to the family expressed deep grief. “Life will never be the same without this guy,” wrote Matinyarare. “Rufu ndimadzongonyedze.”

Family and friends are expected to release funeral arrangements in the coming days.

This marks yet another tragic chapter for Zimbabwe’s post-liberation political elite as the younger generation of power-linked families grapples with sudden losses amid growing national scrutiny.- ZimEye

