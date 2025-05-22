Shock As Two Security Officers Die In Mutimurefu Highway Tragedy

By A Correspondent

Masvingo – A dark cloud hangs over the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) following a harrowing incident that claimed the lives of two senior security officers in a double tragedy near Mutimurefu Prison on May 21, 2025.

According to officials at Mutimurefu Prison, Principal Correctional Officer Masimba Mandimutsira was fatally struck by a Ford Ranger vehicle driven by Masvingo District Police Chief Superintendent Simangaliso Dube while attempting to rescue Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Officer-in-Charge for Gutu District, Gift Nyama, who had moments earlier been involved in a separate traffic accident.

An officer at Mutimurefu Prison confirmed the incident and expressed sorrow at the tragic loss.

“Officer Mandimutsira was a selfless and committed member of our service. He did not hesitate to respond to the scene in a bid to save lives, and sadly, he paid the ultimate price,” the officer said.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 PM along the Mutare–Masvingo Highway, near the 22-kilometre peg, approximately 500 metres from the Mutimurefu Prison Farm bus stop—a stretch now regarded as a dangerous black spot, with multiple fatal accidents reported this year.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Officer Nyama had been travelling from Gutu to Masvingo following a farewell function with a colleague, Johannes Tafirenyika, when his vehicle collided with a stationary tractor obstructing the road.

As rescuers gathered to provide aid to Nyama, a Ford Ranger—reportedly driven by Chief Superintendent Dube—ploughed into the group, fatally injuring Mandimutsira. He was rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital but was pronounced dead at around 7:30 PM.

“It’s heartbreaking,” the officer added. “We have lost not just a colleague but a hero who gave his life trying to save another. Our thoughts are with both families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Officer Nyama also succumbed to injuries sustained in the initial collision. His death and that of Mandimutsira have reignited urgent calls for enhanced road safety measures along the hazardous highway stretch.

ZPCS officials emphasized the need for immediate government intervention. “There must be warning signage, reflectors, and better lighting on that stretch,” the officer said. “We cannot keep losing lives like this.”

Police are conducting investigations into the sequence of events leading to the tragic crash.

See official ZPCS statement below:

NOTICE OF DEATH

TO: The Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Deputy Officer Commanding, CSO Human Capital, CSO Admin and Statistics, Senior Officers and All Officers

It is with profound regret that I inform you of the passing of P.C.O Mandimutsira of Mutimurefu Prison Farm, a dedicated member of Mutimurefu Prison Farm, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident on 21/05/2025 at Mutimurefu Bus Stop.

At around 18.00 hrs, a tractor and a pick-up truck were involved in a road accident. Residents from Mutimurefu, including officers, responded and went on to assist victims at the scene.

Unfortunately, amidst assisting, a Ford Ranger belonging to Chief Superintendent Dube of Z.R.P (DISPOL), oncoming from the Mutare side, failed to judge the tractor-pickup accident in time and, while trying not to cause another accident, the Ford Ranger veered off the road in the direction where Mutimurefu residents were standing—thus striking P.C.O Mandimutsira who was also assisting.

The late P.C.O Mandimutsira was transported to Masvingo General Hospital where he received medical attention. Despite efforts to save a life, the late P.C.O Mandimutsira was pronounced dead as informed by Masvingo General Hospital around 19.30 hrs.

As Mutimurefu, we are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincerest condolences to the officer’s family and colleagues.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is underway by Z.R.P Masvingo Traffic.

Sincerely,

Superintendent F.Z Makonese

Officer in Charge, Mutimurefu Prison Farm

