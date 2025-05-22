Tottenham Stun Red Devils To Clinch First Silverware Since 2008

Sports Correspondent

Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year wait for a major trophy by edging Manchester United 1-0 in a gritty UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night, thanks to Brennan Johnson’s scrappy first-half goal.

The victory, Spurs’ first piece of silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008 and their first European trophy since 1984, also secured them a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The win marked their fourth over Manchester United this season.

The decisive moment came in the 42nd minute. Pape Matar Sarr delivered a dangerous cross into the box, where United’s defense failed to react. Goalkeeper André Onana stayed glued to his line as Johnson and United defender Luke Shaw charged in. The ball appeared to deflect off both players before finding the back of the net, just out of Onana’s reach.

The match itself was a tense, scrappy affair — perhaps unsurprising given both teams’ underwhelming domestic campaigns. United currently sit 16th in the Premier League, with Spurs just one place above in 17th.

United had chances to draw level. Rasmus Højlund rose well for a header in the second half, only to see Micky van de Ven produce a superb clearance off the line. In the dying moments, Luke Shaw’s header nearly rescued United, but Guglielmo Vicario pulled off a stunning save to preserve the lead.

After the match, a jubilant Brennan Johnson expressed the team’s relief and pride.

“This season hasn’t been good at all but I swear not one of us players right now care about that. This is what it’s all about, this club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years,” Johnson told TNT Sports.

“Honestly, this is what it means. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered, for not winning a trophy, for not winning anything. But we had to get the first one in a while today. I’m so happy.”

For Spurs and their supporters, the long-awaited moment is finally here — and it came at the expense of one of their fiercest rivals.

