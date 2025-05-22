Touching Tribute To Joseph Madhimba

By Tichaona Sibanda- I became a journalist because of Joseph Madhimba.

So when I received the news today that the iconic journalist—who defined the role of anchorman for an entire generation of Zimbabwean television viewers—had passed away, I was devastated.

I knew he had been unwell since last year. After both of us left the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) more than two decades ago, we remained in close contact. We would speak on the phone weekly, for hours, discussing everything from politics and current affairs to the state of our beloved Zimbabwe. He was an encyclopaedia of knowledge—always the person I turned to for guidance and wise counsel.

Around September last year, I noticed I hadn’t heard from him in several days. I called, but there was no answer. I sent messages, but he didn’t respond. My concern grew. I reached out to an old friend, Tabby Moyo, a journalist based in Windhoek, Namibia, and asked him to check on Joseph.

Before Tabby could get back to me, I contacted one of Mukoma Joe’s longtime friends from their St Ignatius College days—John Gambanga, a distinguished journalist based in Harare. The two had been friends for over 50 years, and it turned out that John was already aware: Joseph had suffered a massive stroke and had been hospitalised.

Ironically, just last month, one of Zimbabwe’s finest news anchors, Wayne Musabayana, called me after I’d informed her that her former co-presenter was unwell. Both of us were hopeful that he would recover. His passing today is a personal blow—he was the reason I decided to pursue journalism straight after high school.

Growing up in Mkoba, Gweru—Joseph was also from Gweru—he became a fixture in our household. Every evening at 8 p.m., we would tune in to the ZBC main news bulletin. His was the first voice I associated with the news. He inspired me, and everyone I grew up with will tell you: all I ever wanted to be was a journalist. It was because of him—this man who has now sadly left us.

Joseph Madhimba stood for professionalism, integrity, and dignity in journalism. He was a national treasure, known for his rich, distinct baritone voice that became a hallmark of Zimbabwean radio and television.

I remember once my mother shouting from the kitchen: “Turn down that radio! Can’t you hear Madhimba’s booming voice rattling the windows?” That same commanding voice echoed through our long phone calls—but now, heartbreakingly, it is silent.

I hold fond memories of our time working together in the News and Current Affairs Department at Pockets Hill. He was meticulous about language and pronunciation. If you got it wrong, he would patiently sit you down and explain the correct way. His command of the Queen’s English left many in awe—including me. He would often jokingly say, “Babamunini, I didn’t go to school for nothing.”

Beyond that, Joseph was a gifted linguist. He spoke fluent French, having studied journalism in France before Zimbabwe’s Independence in 1980.

Go well, Mukoma Joe.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. He touched many lives, mine included.

May his soul rest in peace.

Disclaimer: This tribute was originally shared by journalist Tichaona Sibanda on his personal Facebook page. He writes here in his capacity as a journalist who worked closely with Joseph Madhimba.

